Effect of Vitamin D3 Supplementation vs Placebo on Hospital Length of Stay in Patients with Severe COVID-19: A Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Controlled Trial

Abstract
Importance Patients with COVID-19 may exhibit 25-hydroxyvitamin D deficiency, but the beneficial effects of vitamin D3 supplementation in this disease remain to be proven by randomized controlled trials.
Objective To investigate the efficacy and safety of vitamin D3 supplementation in patients with severe COVID-19.
Design, Setting, and Participants This is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial conducted in two centers (a quaternary hospital and a field hospital) in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trial included 240 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. The study was conducted from June 2, 2020 to October 7, 2020.
Interventions Patients were randomly allocated (1:1 ratio) to receive either a single oral dose of 200,000 IU of vitamin D3 or placebo.
Main Outcomes and Measures The primary outcome was hospital length of stay, defined as hospital discharge from the date of randomization or death. Secondary outcomes were mortality, admission to ICU, mechanical ventilation requirement, and serum levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D, creatinine, calcium, C-reactive protein, and D-dimer.
Results Of 240 randomized patients (mean age, 56 years; 56% men), 232 (96.7%) were included in the primary analysis. Log-rank test showed that hospital length of stay was comparable between the vitamin D3 supplementation and placebo groups (7.0 days [95% CI, 6.1 to 7.9] and 7.0 days [95% CI, 6.2 to 7.8 days]; hazard ratio, 1.12 [95% CI, 0.9 to 1.5]; P = .379; respectively). The rate of mortality (7.0% vs 5.1%; P = .590), admission to ICU (15.8% vs 21.2%; P = .314), and mechanical ventilation requirement (7.0% vs 14.4%; P = .090) did not significantly differ between groups. Vitamin D3 supplementation significantly increased serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels compared to placebo (difference, 24.0 ng/mL [95% CI, 21.0% to 26.9%]; P = .001). No adverse events were observed.
Conclusions and Relevance Among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, vitamin D3 supplementation was safe and increased 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels, but did not reduce hospital length of stay or any other relevant outcomes vs placebo. This trial does not support the use of vitamin D3 supplementation as an adjuvant treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Question Can vitamin D3 supplementation reduce hospital length of stay in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19?
Findings In this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving 240 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, a single dose of 200,000 IU of vitamin D3 supplementation was safe and effective in increasing 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels, but did not significantly reduce hospital length of stay (hazard ratio, 1.12) or any other clinically-relevant outcomes compared with placebo.
Meaning Vitamin D3 supplementation does not confer therapeutic benefits among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.
The authors have declared no competing interest.
NCT04449718
Funding Statement
Funding/Support: This study was supported by Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) (grants 20/05752-4; 19/24782-4; 20/11102-2; 16/00006-7; 17/13552-2; 15/26937-4; 19/18039-7) and Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico (305556/2017-7).
The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Clinical Hospital of the School of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo and by the Ethics Committee of Ibirapuera Field Hospital. All the procedures were conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The participants provided written informed consent before being enrolled in the study (Ethics Committee Approval Number 30959620.4.0000.0068). The trial protocol and statistical plan are included in Supplement 1. This manuscript was written according to the recommendations by the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) guidelines (See Supplement 2).
Yes
Yes
Yes
Data Availability Statement Data Data available: Yes. Data types: Deidentified participant data. How to access data: Requests must be sent to rosamariarp{at}yahoo.com When available: Four months after publication. Supporting documents Documents types: None. Additional information Who can access the data: Qualified clinical researchers. Types of analysis: Specified purposes dependent on the nature of the request and the intention use of the data. Mechanisms of data availability: Signed data access agreement. Any additional restrictions: The request must include a statistician.